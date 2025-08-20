Man charged with four offences after Derbyshire town centre incident – including assaulting a police officer

A man has been charged with several offences in connection with a town centre incident in Derbyshire – including assaulting a police officer and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an altercation between two men in Wilton Place, Ilkeston – which occurred on Friday, August 15.

A force spokesperson said: “We attended the scene within six minutes of receiving the call just before 11.30am.

“A man, aged in his 50s, sustained a minor arm injury, and was taken to hospital for treatment. We believe the injury was caused by a knife and officers recovered the weapon.

“Jason Thomas has now been charged in relation to the incident. The 46-year-old, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston, has been charged with section 18 attempted wounding with intent, affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assaulting a police officer.

“He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 18 and was remanded into custody to appear in court at a later date.”