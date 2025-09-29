Man charged with five counts of assaulting emergency worker after police called to scene of Derbyshire incident

A man has been charged with several counts of assaulting an emergency worker following an incident in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police were called to St Peter’s Street in Derby, at around 1.00pm on Friday, September 26 – after receiving reports of a man carrying a spade.

A force spokesperson said: “Jamie Birks, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with five counts of assaulting emergency workers and criminal damage. He was bailed for the criminal damage offence.

“He attended Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, September 27 – and was remanded in prison custody. He is due to attend North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates court on October 21 2025.