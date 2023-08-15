Man charged with drug offence and fuel theft in Derbyshire
A 35-year-old man will appear in court on a class A drug offence.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST
Christopher Howell, of High Street, Heanor, has been charged with possession of a class A drug and theft following a reported incident at a fuel station.
Officers were on patrol in Ripley when they were alerted to a man who allegedly failed to pay for fuel.
A foot chase then ensued resulting in a male being arrested.
Howell will now appear before court at the next available date.