News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Man charged with drug offence and fuel theft in Derbyshire

A 35-year-old man will appear in court on a class A drug offence.
By Oliver McManus
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST

Christopher Howell, of High Street, Heanor, has been charged with possession of a class A drug and theft following a reported incident at a fuel station.

Officers were on patrol in Ripley when they were alerted to a man who allegedly failed to pay for fuel.

A foot chase then ensued resulting in a male being arrested.

Howell will now appear before court at the next available date.