Man charged with drink driving and drug offence after getting stuck attempting to leave supermarket in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:28 BST

A motorist has been charged with drug and drink driving offences – after his failed efforts to leave a Derbyshire supermarket by driving along a footpath caught the attention of local officers.

Officers in Ripley came across a red Audi in the early hours of Saturday, February 15, where the driver had attempted to leave a Sainsbury’s supermarket using the footpath, before then driving along a grass verge and getting stuck.

The driver was arrested at the scene and was found with a small quantity of Class B drugs. He provided a positive breath test of 81 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, over double the legal limit.

A 39-year-old man was charged with drink driving and possession of a Class B drug. PC Mitchell, from the North Division Custody Investigation Unit, said: “Drink driving can have a devastating consequence on our wider community. Enforcement activities are so important to help act as a deterrent as well as making sure that the people using our roads are fit to do so. We take fatal four offence with utmost seriousness.”

