Emergency services were called to reports of an accident in Market Street in Clay Cross at 8.50pm last night (Thursday, September 11).

The incident saw a Suzuki Vitara car flip onto its roof. The driver and passenger of the vehicle managed to escape.

The driver of the car was arrested and later charged with drink driving.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports that a car was on its roof in Market Street, Clay Cross, at 8.50pm on Thursday 11 September.

“The passenger and driver of the Suzuki Vitara had managed to leave the vehicle when officers arrived and were both taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

“Joseph Brooks, 52, of Lings Crescent, North Wingfield, has now been charged with drink driving and released on police bail. He is due to attend Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 2 October 2025.”

Market Street was closed, but has now reopened.