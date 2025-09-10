Man charged with causing grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapon and drugs including crack cocaine appears at Derbyshire court

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Sep 2025, 16:09 BST
A man charged with multiple offences has appeared at a court in Derbyshire.

Dwaine Bailey, 42, of no fixed address, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, September 10).

He has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin), possession of a class B drug (mamba), possession of a class C drug (Subutex), causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and attempted robbery.

Bailey was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, October 8.

The investigation is being led by the Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team, which specialises in tackling crimes such as theft, burglary and robbery.

