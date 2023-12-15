Man charged with burglary of commercial property in Derbyshire town centre

A Derbyshire man is set to appear in court today after being charged with burglary.

A male from Ripley has been charged in relation to a burglary which occurred on Market Place in Ripley last month.

Luke Battelle, 43, of Larch Avenue, has been charged with burglary and remanded in police custody. He will appear at court later today (Friday, December 15).

