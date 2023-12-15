Man charged with burglary of commercial property in Derbyshire town centre
A Derbyshire man is set to appear in court today after being charged with burglary.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A male from Ripley has been charged in relation to a burglary which occurred on Market Place in Ripley last month.
Luke Battelle, 43, of Larch Avenue, has been charged with burglary and remanded in police custody. He will appear at court later today (Friday, December 15).
READ THIS: Plans for Derbyshire housing scheme thrown out due to concerns over flooding and over-development
The charge relates to a burglary of a commercial property, which took place between November 11 and November 14 2023.