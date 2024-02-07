Man charged with burglary and theft following a series of incidents in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christopher Turner, of Chestnut Court, Cromford, was arrested on Sunday 4 February in connection with a burglary on Summer Lane on Monday 3 February.

The 38-year-old was also charged with three counts of attempted burglary in the Wirksworth area. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Monday 4 March.

PCSO Kirsty Hunt of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team said: “We are working hard to take a proactive approach to targeting burglary and to keep our area safe.

"I would like to thank our residents for their support and would urge them to continue to help us where possible by remaining vigilant, reporting suspicious activity and following some of the practical crime prevention advice we have on our website with the aim of reducing the risk of your home being targeted.”

To report crime or suspicious activity, you can contact police using these non-emergency details: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

In an emergency, where life is in danger or a crime is in progress, you should call 999.

