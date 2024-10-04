Man charged with attempted murder after serious assaults in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, in connection with two serious assaults in Derbyshire.

The first incident occurred in Normanton Road, in Derby, at around 9.30pm on Saturday 28 September when a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man. She suffered cuts to her head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The second incident occurred at a property in Churchside Walk at around 2.30am on Sunday 29 September when a man suffered serious, life-changing injuries after allegedly being assaulted by another man. He remains in hospital.

Jordan Peake has now been charged in connection with both assaults. The 28-year-old, of Carter Street, Derby, has been charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incidents to come forward.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 3 October when the case was adjourned and he was remanded in custody.

Three men and a woman who were also arrested in connection with the Churchside Walk assault have been released on bail as investigations continue. Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incidents to come forward.

If you can help with their investigation, you can contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*580378 for the Normanton Road assault and 24*580672 for the Churchside Walk assault:

Website– Derbyshire Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook– send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.