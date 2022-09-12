Man charged with attempted murder after hit and run left Derbyshire policeman seriously injured

The collision occurred at around 12.30am on Sunday, September 4 in The Wardwick, Derby. The officer suffered a serious injury to his leg and is continuing to recover in hospital.

Mubarak Hussein of Stockton Close, Sheffield, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 and was charged two days later with attempted murder and fraud, alongside drug and traffic offences.

The 21-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 8 and was remanded into custody.

The injured officer is continuing his recovery in hospital.

Derbyshire Police’s Chief Constable, Rachel Swann, said: “Our thoughts are with our officer and his family, and we wish him well as he continues to recover in hospital.

“I would like to thank the public for their help during this investigation and the kind words and comments that have been received over the past days.

“Police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public every day and should never have to tolerate violence against them when they are carrying out their duties.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses, and would specifically like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from The Wardwick, Becket Street, Curzon Street and Uttoxeter New Road between 9.00pm on Saturday, September 3 and 1.00am on Sunday, September 4.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000514307:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101