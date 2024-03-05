Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ronnie Coleman, of Seaton Crescent, Sheffield, is alleged to have stolen a car from a property in Parwich Close, Holme Hall, on 31 October 2023.

The 21-year-old was arrested, and subsequently charged and remanded by officers, on 16 February.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 17 February and was bailed by the court, ahead of a trial at Derby Crown Court where a further hearing will be held on 18 March