Man charged in connection with series of car thefts across Derbyshire

A man has been charged in connection with a series of car thefts across Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Jackson was arrested on 15 September and has now been charged in connection with 17 incidents which occurred between 22 December 2024 and 13 September 2025.

The 30-year-old, of Winster Road, Derby, has been charged with two counts of conspiring to steal a vehicle and two counts of conspiring to steal from a vehicle in connection with offences in Derby, Heanor, Coxbench and Belper.

Jackson appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 September when the matter was adjourned to 15 October and he was remanded in custody.