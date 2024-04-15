Man charged in connection with burglary in the Derbyshire Dales
A man has been charged and one other man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Brassington in the Derbyshire Dales.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Chesterton, of East Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 11 and was remanded into prison custody.
The 31-year-old is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, May 9.
Another man, 29, from Sheffield also been arrested in connection with the same incident, which happened on Monday, March 29. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.