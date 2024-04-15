Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Chesterton, of East Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 11 and was remanded into prison custody.

The 31-year-old is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, May 9.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...