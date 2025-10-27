Man charged in connection with attempted theft from Derbyshire pub

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted theft from a Derbyshire pub.

Derbyshire police received reports of an attempted theft from a machine at the Sir John Warren pub, in Ilkeston, on 14 October.

Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested shortly afterwards.

Jack Price-Henson has now been charged with attempted theft, going equipped for theft and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

The 34-year-old, of Quarry Avenue, Nottingham, was released on bail and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.

