Man charged in connection with attempted theft from Derbyshire pub
A man has been charged in connection with an attempted theft from a Derbyshire pub.
Derbyshire police received reports of an attempted theft from a machine at the Sir John Warren pub, in Ilkeston, on 14 October.
Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested shortly afterwards.
Jack Price-Henson has now been charged with attempted theft, going equipped for theft and two counts of assaulting a police officer.
The 34-year-old, of Quarry Avenue, Nottingham, was released on bail and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.