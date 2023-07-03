News you can trust since 1855
Man charged in connection with assault outside Derbyshire bar

A man has been charged in connection with an assault outside a bar in Ripley.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:40 BST
Officers were called to reports of a man being attacked outside The Association and the Old Cock Inn in Church Street, Ripley after 4 am on Sunday, July 2.Officers were called to reports of a man being attacked outside The Association and the Old Cock Inn in Church Street, Ripley after 4 am on Sunday, July 2.
Jack Locke, of Manor Road in Ilkeston, has been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident.

The 28-year-old has been remanded to prison and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 31.