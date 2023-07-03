Officers were called to reports of a man being attacked outside The Association and the Old Cock Inn in Church Street, Ripley after 4 am on Sunday, July 2.

Jack Locke, of Manor Road in Ilkeston, has been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident.

