Man charged as assault victim taken to hospital – after two serious incidents on the same day in Derbyshire town

Officers were called to King Street, Belper just after 9.30pm on Saturday, September 16, following reports a man had been assaulted. An ambulance was called, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his stomach.

Rees Lomas, 26, of King Street, Belper, was arrested on Sunday, September 17, and the 26-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of suspected Class A and Class B drugs. He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today.

This comes only 12 hours after another serious incident at the same street in Belper as at around 10am on Saturday police officers were called to King Street, following reports of an assault. Paramedics also attended the scene.

Inspector Sarah Shaw, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley area, said: “I want to reassure people living in the Belper area that crimes like this are rare in the town, and at this time we do not think there is any link or ongoing risk to members of the public."

Following enquiries, Darren Lakin, 30, of Bridge Street in Belper has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault, criminal damage and theft. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at court on Monday 18 September.

Following the incidents inspector Sarah Shaw, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley area, said: “We understand that the community may feel shocked and concerned following two serious but separate assaults in Belper during the same day.

“I want to reassure people living in the Belper area that crimes like this are rare in the town, and at this time we do not think there is any link or ongoing risk to members of the public.

“Officers are carrying out patrols following the incidents this weekend for reassurance, and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone with any further information relating to the bar incident should contact the force on the non-emergency details below quoting reference 23*577695:

