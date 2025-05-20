Man charged and set to appear in court – after series of burglaries in Hope Valley
A man has been charged in relation to a series of burglaries in Hope Valley.
Jack Shaw, 24, of Ochre Dike Walk, in Wingfield, Rotherham, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.
This is in relation to incidents which took place in Hope Valley on November 9 and 10 2023.
Shaw was charged following an investigation by the North Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team.
He is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court later this week – on Thursday, May 22.