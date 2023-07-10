News you can trust since 1855
Man charged after “trying to set land speed records” on M1 in Derbyshire

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being stopped on the M1 near Tibshelf.
By Oliver McManus
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

A 63-year-old man has been charged with drink-driving after officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said he had been seen ‘trying to set land speed records’.

Franklyn Moffat, of Norton Street in Nottingham, was stopped by officers on the morning of Sunday, July 9 after pulling into an emergency bay and ‘alleging his passenger need(ed) to urinate’.

Moffat provided two specimens of breath and has subsequently been charged with drink-driving. He will appear before Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Police stopped the vehicle near the M1 at TibshelfPolice stopped the vehicle near the M1 at Tibshelf
