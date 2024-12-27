Man charged - after reports of teenage girl sexually assaulted on footbridge near Derbyshire hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged and remanded to prison following a reported sexual assault in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at around 1am on November 15, when a teenage girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man on the footbridge, known as the Rainbow Bridge, that crosses St Alkmund’s Way near to the Leonardo Hotel in Derby.

A man was arrested following information provided by the public after Derbyshire police released a CCTV appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sameh Elsayed was later charged with three counts of rape and one count of a sexual assault.

The 36-year-old, of Broke Walk, Hackney, London, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded to prison to appear at court a later date.