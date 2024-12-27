Man charged - after reports of teenage girl sexually assaulted on footbridge near Derbyshire hotel
The incident occurred at around 1am on November 15, when a teenage girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man on the footbridge, known as the Rainbow Bridge, that crosses St Alkmund’s Way near to the Leonardo Hotel in Derby.
A man was arrested following information provided by the public after Derbyshire police released a CCTV appeal.
Sameh Elsayed was later charged with three counts of rape and one count of a sexual assault.
The 36-year-old, of Broke Walk, Hackney, London, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded to prison to appear at court a later date.