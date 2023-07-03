Man charged after police seize vehicle in Derbyshire village
A man reported as causing problems and allegedly threatening people in a Derbyshire village has been charged with failing to provide a drink-test specimen.
Derbyshire Police say the man wanted a lift home from Hathersage to Sheffield but officers suspected that he might have driven his car from a local pub so drove him to custody instead and seized his vehicle.
Jacob Schofield, aged 34, of Lemont Road, Sheffield has now been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and bailed to court.