Man charged after police received reports of sexual assault in Chesterfield town centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:51 BST
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in Chesterfield town centre.

Derbyshire Police received reports of a woman being sexually assaulted by a man in Low Pavement on Thursday, July 19.

Andrew Taylor has now been charged with sexual assault. The 36-year-old, of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on July 20.

