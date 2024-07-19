Man charged after police received reports of sexual assault in Chesterfield town centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in Chesterfield town centre.
Derbyshire Police received reports of a woman being sexually assaulted by a man in Low Pavement on Thursday, July 19.
Andrew Taylor has now been charged with sexual assault. The 36-year-old, of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, has been remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on July 20.