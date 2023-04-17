Man charged after police attend incident involving knife in Derbyshire town
A man has been charged and will appear in court following an incident in Derbyshire town last weekend.
Officers were called to High Street in Alfreton just before 3pm on Saturday, April 15, following reports of an incident between two men involving a knife.
Jayden Anderson, 24, of Wilson Road, Eastwood, was arrested at the scene and has been later charged with possession of a bladed article in public and a public order offence.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, on Tuesday, April 18.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Alfreton SNT said: “We would like to reassure you that this was an isolated incident that is being dealt with.”