Man charged after police attend incident involving knife in Derbyshire town

A man has been charged and will appear in court following an incident in Derbyshire town last weekend.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST

Officers were called to High Street in Alfreton just before 3pm on Saturday, April 15, following reports of an incident between two men involving a knife.

Jayden Anderson, 24, of Wilson Road, Eastwood, was arrested at the scene and has been later charged with possession of a bladed article in public and a public order offence.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, on Tuesday, April 18.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Alfreton SNT said: “We would like to reassure you that this was an isolated incident that is being dealt with.”