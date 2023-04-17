Man charged after police attend incident involving knife in Derbyshire town

Officers were called to High Street in Alfreton just before 3pm on Saturday, April 15, following reports of an incident between two men involving a knife.

Jayden Anderson, 24, of Wilson Road, Eastwood, was arrested at the scene and has been later charged with possession of a bladed article in public and a public order offence.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, on Tuesday, April 18.

