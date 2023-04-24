A man has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act following the death of another man at a house in Cameron Road, Derby. The incident occurred just after 5.50am on Saturday, April 22.

Gary Stevens, of Cameron Road, Derby, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Monday, April 24).

The 53-year-old has been charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Wayne Stevens died at the Derby address following the incident.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.

