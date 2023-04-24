News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
8 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
56 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Man charged after Derbyshire man dies at scene of dog attack

A Derbyshire man has died following a dog attack – and another man has been charged following the incident.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read

A man has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act following the death of another man at a house in Cameron Road, Derby. The incident occurred just after 5.50am on Saturday, April 22.

Gary Stevens, of Cameron Road, Derby, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Monday, April 24).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 53-year-old has been charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Wayne Stevens died at the Derby address following the incident.Wayne Stevens died at the Derby address following the incident.
Wayne Stevens died at the Derby address following the incident.
Most Popular

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.

READ THIS: “Predatory” Chesterfield pensioner blamed young female victim for sexual abuse

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Wayne sadly died after suffering injuries from a dog attack. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.”