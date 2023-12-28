News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Man charged after Christmas incident which saw car collide with house in Derbyshire village, leaving two women injured

A man has been charged in connection with an incident which took place on the Christmas Day in a Derbyshire village.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Officers were called to reports of an assault on Leabrooks Road at around 5.20pm on Monday, December 25. Two women suffered serious but not life changing injuries.Officers were called to reports of an assault on Leabrooks Road at around 5.20pm on Monday, December 25. Two women suffered serious but not life changing injuries.
Officers were called to reports of an assault on Leabrooks Road at around 5.20pm on Monday, December 25. Two women suffered serious but not life changing injuries.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in Leabrooks Road, Somercotes, at around 5.20pm on Monday December 25. Two women suffered serious but not life changing injuries. A car was also in collision with a house, causing structural damage.

Jacob Hart has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 33-year-old, of Eden Bank, Ambergate, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, December 28)