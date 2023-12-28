Man charged after Christmas incident which saw car collide with house in Derbyshire village, leaving two women injured

A man has been charged in connection with an incident which took place on the Christmas Day in a Derbyshire village.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in Leabrooks Road, Somercotes, at around 5.20pm on Monday December 25. Two women suffered serious but not life changing injuries. A car was also in collision with a house, causing structural damage.

Jacob Hart has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.