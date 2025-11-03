Man charged after Chesterfield incident that saw properties evacuated and Army Explosive Ordnance squad deployed

A man has been charged with two offences following an incident in Chesterfield that saw a number of properties evacuated after an Army Explosive Ordnance team was called to the scene.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield – at around 11.00pm on Saturday, November 1.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested. A suspicious item was also located and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Division were called to the scene.

“A number of properties in Hazlehurst Avenue were evacuated as a precaution, but residents were allowed to return a few hours later.

“The item was assessed and found not to pose a threat to the public. A man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

“Viktors Soroka, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a knife/bladed article in a public place.

“He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, November 3).