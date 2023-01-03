News you can trust since 1855
Man charged after burglary at Chesterfield property

A man has appeared in court after a burglary at a property in Chesterfield over the festive period.

By Phil Bramley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 2:05pm

Derbyshire police said that the break-in occurred at a property in Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, in Chesterfield, on 30 December.

Adam Coupland, of Chaucer Road, Newbold, in Chesterfield, was now been charged with burglary and he appeared before the bench at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 2 January. The 41-year-old was released on conditional bail and will next appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on April 26.

