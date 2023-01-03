Derbyshire police said that the break-in occurred at a property in Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, in Chesterfield, on 30 December.

Adam Coupland, of Chaucer Road, Newbold, in Chesterfield, was now been charged with burglary and he appeared before the bench at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 2 January. The 41-year-old was released on conditional bail and will next appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on April 26.