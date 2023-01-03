Man charged after burglary at Chesterfield property
A man has appeared in court after a burglary at a property in Chesterfield over the festive period.
Derbyshire police said that the break-in occurred at a property in Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, in Chesterfield, on 30 December.
Adam Coupland, of Chaucer Road, Newbold, in Chesterfield, was now been charged with burglary and he appeared before the bench at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 2 January. The 41-year-old was released on conditional bail and will next appear at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on April 26.