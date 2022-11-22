Peter Galvin has been charged with two counts of possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, assault by beating an emergency worker, criminal damage, and threats to kill.

The 43-year-old, of Stephenson Place, Clay Cross appeared at court on November 18 and was further remanded into prison custody by a magistrate. He is next due to appear at court on November 25.

He was arrested last week after homes were evacuated as bomb squad was called to Clay Cross.