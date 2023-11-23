Man causing persistent anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield served with Criminal Behaviour Order

A man responsible for causing persistent anti-social behaviour in the Chesterfield area has been issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Nigel Chadwick of Spital Lane Hasland, was handed a CBO at Derby Magistrates Court.

A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence. It can be used to tackle the most persistent anti-social individuals who are engaged in criminal activity.

According to the order, Chadwick, of Spital Lane, Hasland, must not:

Engage in any activity or behaviour which causes or likely to cause nuisance, alarm, harassment or distress to another person or persons in the borough of Chesterfield.

Park any vehicle which partially or fully blocks driveways on Meakin Street Chesterfield.

Use recording devices for the purposes of monitoring third party individuals except for security purposes and business use.

He will be arrested if he breaches any of the CBO orders during the next five years.

Anyone who sees Nigel Chadwick breaching the terms of his CBO can report it using one of the following methods:

