The driver of a BMW was caught hiding in a bush after he drove a car with cloned plates at 80mph in a 30mph area in Shirebrook.

You would think he would have tried to keep a low profile with cloned plates.

Shirebrook BMW

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted:

@DerbyshireRPU

Shirebrook. BMW fails to stop, drives dangerously - 80mph in a 30mph residential street. Goes down a dead end and driver tries hiding in a bush. Arrested. Vehicle on cloned plates. #Seized #OpSublime