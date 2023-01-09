Man caught by police as two others run away from scene after being stopped as Derbyshire Police

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit spotted a white van tucked away in a lay-by with lights off on the A50.

Around 200 litres of fuel were found in the rear of the van.

When approached by officers, two men ran from the scene but the third was stopped as he did not have enough fuel in his getaway vehicle.

Derbyshire Police seized the vehicle and secured the car.

