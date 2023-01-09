Man caught by police as two others run away from scene after being stopped as Derbyshire Police
Two men ran away while another man has been stopped as Derbyshire Police have seized a van on A50 this weekend.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 11:55am
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit spotted a white van tucked away in a lay-by with lights off on the A50.
Around 200 litres of fuel were found in the rear of the van.
When approached by officers, two men ran from the scene but the third was stopped as he did not have enough fuel in his getaway vehicle.
Derbyshire Police seized the vehicle and secured the car.