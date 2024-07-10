Man calls 999 to congratulate Harry Kane - as Derbyshire police issue warning about hoax calls
When Harry Kane scored against Slovakia just a minute into extra time in Gelsenkirchen, it was a cause of celebration for many.
However, one man decided to phone 999 to pass on his congratulations to the England skipper.
He said: “Can you pass a message on to Harry Kane? … That was the goal of the European cup … that stressed me out, I can’t believe it.”
Following the incident, Derbyshire police have issued a warning to remind people that making a hoax phone call to an emergency service is a criminal offence and the penalties can be serious.
Police explained that hoax 999 calls use up valuable resources and slow down their response to genuine emergencies. Officers added that ‘the thoughtless behaviour of one person can put the lives of others at risk’.
Head of Contact Management Superintendent Adam Wilkins said: “Our call handlers work round the clock, dedicated to responding to those in need. It’s a high-pressure job, often dealing with people in their darkest hour.
“Misusing 999 in this way is, at best, inconsiderate and frustrating for my staff. The worst-case scenario is that such timewasting could prove deadly, if someone with a genuine emergency can’t get through. Please only call 999 in a real emergency.”
In this case, the man was warned about wasting police time, and no further action was taken.