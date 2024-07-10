Man calls 999 to congratulate Harry Kane - as Derbyshire police issue warning about hoax calls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police have issued a warning after a hoax phone call related to Harry Kane.

When Harry Kane scored against Slovakia just a minute into extra time in Gelsenkirchen, it was a cause of celebration for many.

However, one man decided to phone 999 to pass on his congratulations to the England skipper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Can you pass a message on to Harry Kane? … That was the goal of the European cup … that stressed me out, I can’t believe it.”

Derbyshire police have issued a warning after a hoax phone call related to Harry Kane.

Following the incident, Derbyshire police have issued a warning to remind people that making a hoax phone call to an emergency service is a criminal offence and the penalties can be serious.

Police explained that hoax 999 calls use up valuable resources and slow down their response to genuine emergencies. Officers added that ‘the thoughtless behaviour of one person can put the lives of others at risk’.

Head of Contact Management Superintendent Adam Wilkins said: “Our call handlers work round the clock, dedicated to responding to those in need. It’s a high-pressure job, often dealing with people in their darkest hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Misusing 999 in this way is, at best, inconsiderate and frustrating for my staff. The worst-case scenario is that such timewasting could prove deadly, if someone with a genuine emergency can’t get through. Please only call 999 in a real emergency.”