Man banned from entering shops in Chesterfield town centre - as police issue Criminal Behaviour Order
A man has been banned from entering shops in the town centre for five years.
Shaun Wragsdale has been made a subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order and has been banned from entering any retail premises in Chesterfield town centre until January 2, 2030.
He can only visit town centre’s shops when collecting medical prescriptions.
The order further states that Wragsdale must not remain on any premises when asked to leave by the owner or somebody acting on behalf of the owner.
If he breaches the conditions of the order, he risks arrest.