Man banned from entering series of shops across Chesterfield by police – risking arrest if he breaches order

Police have issued an order banning a man from entering a number of shops across Chesterfield – with the risk of arrest if he breaches these conditions.

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team issued Luke Twigg with a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on September 4 2025.

Twigg risks arrest if he breaches the conditions of the CBO, which is active until September 3 2028.

The CBO has banned him from entering the following shops in Chesterfield:

Sainsburys, Rother Way

SPAR, Littlemoor Centre, Newbold

Wellington Store, Wellington Street, New Whittington

Boots, Low Pavement

Any Co-op store in Chesterfield.

The CBO also states that Twigg cannot remain on any business premises when asked to leave by the owner or someone acting on the owner’s behalf.