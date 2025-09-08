Man banned from entering series of shops across Chesterfield by police – risking arrest if he breaches order
The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team issued Luke Twigg with a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on September 4 2025.
Twigg risks arrest if he breaches the conditions of the CBO, which is active until September 3 2028.
The CBO has banned him from entering the following shops in Chesterfield:
Sainsburys, Rother Way
SPAR, Littlemoor Centre, Newbold
Wellington Store, Wellington Street, New Whittington
Boots, Low Pavement
Any Co-op store in Chesterfield.
The CBO also states that Twigg cannot remain on any business premises when asked to leave by the owner or someone acting on the owner’s behalf.