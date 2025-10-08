Man banned from entering Derbyshire town centre after pleading guilty to several offences

A man who was sentenced for a series of offences has been banned from entering a Derbyshire town centre amid repeated anti-social incidents.

Christopher Osborn, of no fixed abode, has been handed a criminal behaviour order for the next three years. The 37-year-old was banned from the Matlock town centre area after numerous complaints of anti-social behaviour and crime.

Osborn was remanded into custody and appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to five breaches of a community protection notice and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. Osborn was also deprived of the bladed article and ordered to pay £48.00 compensation.

Osborn’s criminal behaviour order sets out the following conditions:

He must not enter Matlock town centre, unless attending a pre-arranged medical or probation appointment, or to collect a prescription. You must show proof of this to any officer from Derbyshire Constabulary when requested to do so.

He must not enter the Sainsbury's store in Matlock or Sainsbury's petrol station in Matlock.

He must leave any premises when requested to do so.

He must not be in possession of any open vessel containing alcohol where the seal has been broken in any public place.

He must not use words or behaviour which is likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.