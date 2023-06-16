News you can trust since 1855
Man banned from entering Derbyshire over suspected theft

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected theft at a Peak District farm.
By Oliver McManus
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s rural crime team attended an address in Sheffield and arrested the man on suspicion of theft.

It relates to an incident on a farm in Edale, in the Peak District. Searches of the Sheffield property recovered an e-bike that is suspected to have been stolen.

The suspect has been bailed with conditions not to enter Derbyshire whilst police continue enquiries.