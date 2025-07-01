Man banned from Chesterfield town centre after causing persistent anti-social behaviour

A man who caused anti-social behaviour has been banned from Chesterfield town centre.

Connor Canavan, responsible for causing persistent anti-social behaviour in the Chesterfield area, has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

He must not enter any public house situated within the exclusion area as outlined on the Chesterfield Town Centre PSPO map, the Premier shop on Hasland Road and The Londis on Highfield Road.

If Canavan breaches the CBO, which is set to be in place until June 2027, he risks arrest.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Excellent collaborative work between the local SNT and the Community Safety Partnership.”