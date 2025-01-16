Man attacked during robbery at Chesterfield bus stop - as police launch appeal to trace key witness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are tracing a key witness who intervened in a robbery at a bus stop in Chesterfield.

A man was attacked by two other men at the B5/B6 bus stop in New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield at 1.53 am on Wednesday, January 1. They repeatedly hit the victim before taking off with his coat and sleeping bag.

A member of public who was wearing all black and carrying a food carton reportedly stepped in to interrupt the robbery.

One of the robbers is described as a white man, in his 20s or 30s, of slim build, about 5ft 7ins tall and wearing an orange jacket with black trousers.

Derbyshire police have released CCTV image of the passer-by who they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.

The other robber was a white man, in his 20s or 30s, of slim build, under 5ft 7ins tall and was wearing a black jacket with white trousers. The pair had a dog with them – possibly a pug – at the time of the attack.

Since the incident officers have been following a number of lines of investigation and are now appealing for the public’s help.

They would like the person who intervened in the robbery to come forward and speak to officers as they could hold vital information that would help with police investigation.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “A CCTV image of the passer-by has now been released. We appreciate the image is grainy but we hope someone will recognise the individual and get in touch with us.

“In addition, we are appealing for any residents, businesses or organisations based close to where the robbery happened who may have CCTV footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to officers to come forward.”

Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident, is urged to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 25*000250:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.