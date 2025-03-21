Man attacked during road rage incident that forced police to close A61 in Chesterfield – as officers appeal for witnesses
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a road rage incident, during which a man had been assaulted, along the A61 in Chesterfield on Wednesday, March 19.
A force spokesperson said: “The road was closed while enquiries took place – and was reopened at 7.15pm.”
Any witnesses, or those with information that might aid the investigation, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 25000160169:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.