Man attacked during road rage incident that forced police to close A61 in Chesterfield – as officers appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police were forced to close the A61 in Chesterfield after a road rage incident that led to a man being attacked – with officers urging any witnesses to come forward.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a road rage incident, during which a man had been assaulted, along the A61 in Chesterfield on Wednesday, March 19.

A force spokesperson said: “The road was closed while enquiries took place – and was reopened at 7.15pm.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any witnesses, or those with information that might aid the investigation, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 25000160169:

Officers have called for any witnesses to come forward.placeholder image
Officers have called for any witnesses to come forward.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice