Man attacked during road rage incident that forced police to close A61 in Chesterfield – as officers appeal for witnesses

Police were forced to close the A61 in Chesterfield after a road rage incident that led to a man being attacked – with officers urging any witnesses to come forward.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a road rage incident, during which a man had been assaulted, along the A61 in Chesterfield on Wednesday, March 19.

A force spokesperson said: “The road was closed while enquiries took place – and was reopened at 7.15pm.”

Any witnesses, or those with information that might aid the investigation, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 25000160169:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.