Man attacked by van driver in Derbyshire town – as police launch witness appeal after “serious assault”

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:25 BST
Police have launched an investigation after a man was attacked by a van driver in a Derbyshire town.

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a serious assault which took place at the junction of School Lane and Gomersal Lane in Dronfield – at around 10.15pm on Saturday, July 5.

The incident saw the victim assaulted by a male van driver – with officers urging any witnesses to come forward and assist with their enquiries.

If you have any information, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*393919:

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice