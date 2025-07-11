Man attacked by van driver in Derbyshire town – as police launch witness appeal after “serious assault”
Police have launched an investigation after a man was attacked by a van driver in a Derbyshire town.
The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a serious assault which took place at the junction of School Lane and Gomersal Lane in Dronfield – at around 10.15pm on Saturday, July 5.
The incident saw the victim assaulted by a male van driver – with officers urging any witnesses to come forward and assist with their enquiries.
If you have any information, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*393919: