Man attacked and taken to hospital after being chased by “large group of people” in Derbyshire
Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into reports that a man was assaulted in Creswell – at around 3.30pm on Sunday, September 21.
A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that the man was sitting on a bench in Duchess Street, when he was approached by three men who became abusive towards him.
“The victim left the area and ran into Duke Street, but was chased by a large group of people. He was then pushed to the ground and assaulted.
“The man sustained a broken nose during the incident and required hospital treatment. We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time.”
If you can assist officers with their enquiries, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*55613:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.