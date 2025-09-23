Man attacked and taken to hospital after being chased by “large group of people” in Derbyshire

A man was taken hospital after being attacked during an incident in Derbyshire that saw him chased by a “large group of people.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into reports that a man was assaulted in Creswell – at around 3.30pm on Sunday, September 21.

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that the man was sitting on a bench in Duchess Street, when he was approached by three men who became abusive towards him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim left the area and ran into Duke Street, but was chased by a large group of people. He was then pushed to the ground and assaulted.

Any witnesses should contact Derbyshire Police.

“The man sustained a broken nose during the incident and required hospital treatment. We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time.”

If you can assist officers with their enquiries, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*55613:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.