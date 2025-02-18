Man attacked and robbed outside pub in Derbyshire town – as police launch appeal to trace two people

A man was attacked by two males around the back of The Crafty Tap, on Heanor’s Market Place, at about 1.55am on Wednesday, November 27 2024.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The robbers assaulted the victim and stole his gold chain before walking off in the direction of Godfrey Street.

“Two men, aged in their 30s, have been arrested in relation to the incident but have since been bailed.

“One of the robbers is described as being aged between his mid-30s and early-40s, with stubbly facial hair. He was wearing a distinctive-looking hoodie at the time of the attack. The other man was wearing a puffer jacket.

“Officers have been following several lines of investigation and have now released CCTV images of two men we would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

“We would also like to hear from any business owners who have CCTV that covers the location of the robbery and have not already spoken to officers.

“The jewellery was later sold at a shop in Ilkeston and is described as a Belcher-style chain which has repair marks on it. We would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have purchased the chain.”

If you can identify the pictured men, you believe you have purchased the chain or you have any further information regarding the incident, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*710395:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

