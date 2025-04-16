Man attacked and robbed by gang of males at Derbyshire retail park – as police launch witness appeal
A man reported that he had his phone and bag stolen in the car park of the Southgate Retail Park, on Normanton Road in Derby, at 1.30pm on Sunday, April 6.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim was told to get into a car – a black Range Rover – after receiving a call from an acquaintance saying he wanted to meet.
“Once inside the car, the victim was assaulted and robbed by five men. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle involved, is asked to contact the police. Any private CCTV or dashcam footage would be of particular use to officers.”
You can report any information to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*199187:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.