Man attacked and robbed by gang of males at Derbyshire retail park – as police launch witness appeal

A man was attacked and robbed by a gang of five people at a retail park in Derbyshire – with police urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A man reported that he had his phone and bag stolen in the car park of the Southgate Retail Park, on Normanton Road in Derby, at 1.30pm on Sunday, April 6.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim was told to get into a car – a black Range Rover – after receiving a call from an acquaintance saying he wanted to meet.

“Once inside the car, the victim was assaulted and robbed by five men. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle involved, is asked to contact the police. Any private CCTV or dashcam footage would be of particular use to officers.”

Any witnesses are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

You can report any information to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*199187:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.