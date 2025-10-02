Man assaults woman in Chesterfield town centre over incident involving dog
Officers were called to reports that a woman had been assaulted by a man in Hollis Lane in Chesterfield at around 7.10am on Monday, September 22 after the woman had found a dog running loose in the road.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident as well as anyone who may have been driving past and has dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*557144:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.