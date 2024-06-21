Man assaulted by masked offender while waiting at KFC drive through in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident is believed to have happened between 3.55 pm and 4.10 pm on Sunday, June 9 in the drive-through of a KFC restaurant at Foresters Park, off Sinfin Lane in Derby.
A man reported sitting in his car and waiting in a queue when another man walked over to his car and assaulted him through the car window.
The offender is described as being dressed in dark clothing and wearing a ski mask, puffer jacket, trousers and trainers.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with any information that may help with police enquiries, is asked to contact police using the details below, with reference 24000338540:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.