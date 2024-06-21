Man assaulted by masked offender while waiting at KFC drive through in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following reports of an assault at KFC in Derby.

The incident is believed to have happened between 3.55 pm and 4.10 pm on Sunday, June 9 in the drive-through of a KFC restaurant at Foresters Park, off Sinfin Lane in Derby.

A man reported sitting in his car and waiting in a queue when another man walked over to his car and assaulted him through the car window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offender is described as being dressed in dark clothing and wearing a ski mask, puffer jacket, trousers and trainers.

A man reported sitting in his car and waiting in a queue at a KFC drive-through in Derby when another man walked over to his car and assaulted him through the car window.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with any information that may help with police enquiries, is asked to contact police using the details below, with reference 24000338540:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.