Man arrested in Sheffield over three north Derbyshire burglaries

Officers arrested the 36-year-old in Sheffield today in connection with offences which took place in Dronfield Woodhouse during the evening of Monday, February 7.

Homes on Thornton Place, Wentworth Road and Burbage Close are believed to have been targeted.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said the man is currently in police custody and enquiries are continuing.

A man has been arrested by police in Sheffield on suspicion of breaking into three homes in north Derbyshire.

Detective Inspector Steve Topham said: “Having your home burgled can feel intrusive, and be incredibly distressing for victims, as well as causing concern for our local communities.

“Our investigation is currently ongoing, and we would like to hear from anyone with any information or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with our enquiries.”

Residents are also being encouraged to take steps to reduce the risk of your home been targeted. Advice includes:

*Keep front and back doors locked at all times and keep keys and valuables out of sight and reach;

*If you’re out in the evening, make sure you leave a light on and close the curtains;

*Try not to leave your house in silent darkness. Just leaving a radio on could make a potential burglar think twice

*Don’t forget about garages, sheds and outbuildings – make sure they’re locked and secure too;

*Light up your front door with dusk to dawn lighting – make sure it’s visible from the street;

*Invest in an alarm system if possible.