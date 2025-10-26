Man arrested over drugs and weapons offences after car stopped in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences after a car was stopped in Darley Dale.

The Volkswagen Polo was stopped by officers from the Matlock Safer Neigbourhood Team in Dale Road North on 6 October over concerns about the car’s condition.

Two weapons and a quantity of drugs were found during a search.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, possession of a Class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.