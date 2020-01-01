A man has been arrested on suspicion of a double murder after two bodies were found in a house in Derbyshire this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on New Zealand Lane, Duffield, near Belper, at 4.11am today and found the ‘fatally injured’ bodies of a man and woman inside.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of murder.

He remains in custody this afternoon as enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are carried out.

The names or ages of the murder victims have not yet been released by detectives working on the case.

Part of New Zealand Lane is cordoned off and under police guard this afternoon while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

Officers are expected to remain at the crime scene and in Duffield for most of the day.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Two people have died at a house in Duffield and a double murder investigation has been launched.

“We were called to a house in New Zealand Lane at 4.11am today and found a man and a woman fatally injured inside.

“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of murder.

“He remains in custody at this time.

“New Zealand Lane remains closed and we would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding that the closure is necessary while we investigate what happened.”

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

