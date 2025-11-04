Man arrested on suspicion of two offences in Derbyshire town after being caught by officers

A man was arrested on suspicion of two offences after being caught by officers in a Derbyshire town following an earlier incident.

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of a male trying car door handles in the town – with this incident occurring in the early hours of November 1.

A team spokesperson said: “Earlier yesterday (Monday, November 3), police community support officers spotted the suspect and guided officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team to his location, where he was arrested.

“A 37-year-old male from South Normanton was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and breaching a criminal behaviour order. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.”