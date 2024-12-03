Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Derbyshire mum

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a hit and run.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Mansfield in the early hours of this morning. He is now in custody at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station in Derby and will be interviewed by officers.

Mum of one Alana Armstrong was killed after a hit and run incident in Pleasley on Tuesday, November 26 – she was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision between a 4x4 and an e-bike, on which the 25-year-old was riding pillion, in Batley Lane at around 8 pm.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital having had part of his leg amputated as a result of the collision.

The photo shows the scene of a hit-and-run in Batley Lane in Pleasley which left Alana Armstrong dead. Photo: Derbyshire Police / SWNS

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw, said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

“We have received information from dozens of people which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has not already come forward with information that can assist our investigation which you can do in confidence to the force, or completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.”