Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and exposure after incident in Derbyshire town centre
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man exposing himself in Buxton town centre yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 22).
Officers attended the scene and arrested a 39-year-old on suspicion of sexual exposure, sexual assault and outraging public decency. He remains in police custody.
Sergeant Patrick Haley, from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Incidents such as this are extremely rare but we understand they do cause concern to the community.
“Officers attended the town centre immediately after receiving these reports this morning and a man was arrested shortly after.
“Thank you to all of the members of the public who reported these incidents to us this morning. If anyone else witnessed this but hasn’t yet spoken to police, please get in touch with us.”